PERIPHERY Guitarist MISHA MANSOOR Talks Business Side Of Touring - "To Get On The Road, You're Gonna Be Straight Up Operating At A Loss..." (Video)

The latest episode of Music Is Win features Periphery guitarist and Horizon Devices founder Misha Mansoor:

"If you're interested in turning music into a career, this podcast is required listening. Misha's unique insights as both a member of a big time band and an entrepreneur in the music industry provide clarity on just what it takes to find success in the current landscape of 2018. There are plenty of actionable tips that you can take away from our conversation, as well as advice on how to become a great guitarist while preparing for the fact that it will probably take more than just having sick skills on the instrument to forge your career."

In 2017, Sheet Happens Publishing released The Complete Guitar Transcription for Periphery's fifth studio album Periphery III: Select Difficulty.Learning to play the 11 tracks will be no easy task, but The Complete Guitar Transcription book is the only tool you will ever need to master learning the LP, including opening track "The Price Is Wrong" which was nominated for Best Metal Performance at the 2017 Annual Grammy Awards. The transcription was overseen and approved by Periphery guitarists Mark Holcomb, Jake Bowen, and Misha Mansoor. Mark spearheaded intensive rounds of editing to ensure the most accurate and comprehensive transcription you will find for these complex songs.

The Complete Guitar Transcription for Periphery III: Select Difficulty is available to purchase today in "Print-Ready PDF" version here and includes the corresponding and complete Guitar Pro files for the entire album (guitar only).

Produced by band members Misha Mansoor and Adam Getgood, Periphery III: Select Difficulty charted worldwide notably hitting #22 on the US Billboard 200 Albums and #8 on the ARIA chart in Australia.