PERIPHERY Reacts To DEVIN TOWNSEND's "Genesis" - "This Is Fucking Epic!"

Watch Periphery guitarist Jake Bowen and vocalist Spencer Sotelo react to Devin Townsend's latest video "Genesis" in the clip below:

Canadian heavy music artist, Devin Townsend, will release his forthcoming new album, Empath, on March 29th via InsideOut Records.

On this album Devin has decided to see what would happen if all the styles that make up his current interests were finally represented in one place. To finally shake the fear of expectation, and just do what it is he was meant to do creatively, Empath, true to the name, is about allowing the audience a feeling for a variety of musical emotions. The musical dynamics represented on this single album are broad, challenging, and immense. To approach this sort of work with a long history of what makes heavy music ‘heavy’, allows this to be done with a type of power rarely heard.

This is a statement about not only pursuing creative freedom in a conservative scene, but also trying to show that heavy music is truly a valid musical tool.

Empath will be released on Limited 2 CD Digipak (including an entire disc of bonus material), Standard CD Jewelcase, Gatefold 180G 2LP Vinyl + CD + LP-booklet & as digital album. Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Castaway"

"Genesis"

"Spirits Will Collide"

"Evermore"

"Sprite"

"Hear Me"

"Why"

"Borderlands"

"Requiem"

"Singularity Part 1 - Adrift"

"Singularity Part 2 - I Am I"

"Singularity Part 3 - There Be Monsters"

"Singularity Part 4 - Curious Gods"

"Singularity Part 5 - Silicon Scientists"

"Singularity Part 6 - Here Comes The Sun"

"Genesis" video:

Last year, Devin announced a special ‘An Evening With’ tour that would see him performing acoustically, as well as taking part in a fan Q&A at each show. All tickets and tour dates can be found at hevydevy.com.

North American dates:

May

16 - Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY

18 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

19 - Aura - Portland, ME

21 - Mr. Smalls Theatre - Millvale, PA

22 - House of Blues Chicago - Chicago, IL

23 - The Sylvee - Madison, WI

24 - Pops - Sauget, IL

25 - Anthem @ Hard Rock Hotel - Sioux City, IA

28 - First Avenue - Minneapolis, MN

29 - The Garrick Centre - Winnipeg, MA

30 - Coors Event Centre (fka O’Brians Event Centre) - Saskatoon, SK

31 - The Ranch Roadhouse - Edmonton, AB

June

1 - The Palace Theatre - Calgary, AB

3 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC

4 - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR

6 - The Fillmore - San Francisco, CA

7 - Whitney Peak Hotel - Reno, NV

8 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

9 - Mesa Theater - Grand Junction, CO

10 - Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO

11 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

13 - Mayan Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

14 - Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ

15 - House of Blues Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV