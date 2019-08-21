PERIPHERY Release "Chvrch Bvrner" Music Video Ahead Of North American Tour
August 21, 2019, 34 minutes ago
Periphery, who kick off their Hail Stan: North American 2019 tour on September 9, have released a video for "Chvrch Bvrner".
“Our video for ‘Chvrch Bvrner' is a bit of a strange concept,” says Jake Bowen. “It’s one where kids grow up too fast and the irresistible power of money converge. We teamed up with director Justin Reich to bring this bizarre reality to life and he did a fantastic job.”
The track comes from the band’s latest album, Periphery IV: Hail Stan, which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Independent Albums, Rock Albums and Hard Rock Album charts, and entered the trade magazine’s Top Album Sales and Digital Albums charts at #9. It is the band’s first truly independent release, arriving via their own label, 3DOT Recordings.
Tour dates:
September
9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre
10 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
12 - Boston, MA - The House of Blues
13 - Montreal, QC - Le National
14 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix
16 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
17 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
18 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater
20 - Winnipeg, MB - Garrick Centre
21 - Saskatoon, SK - Louis
23 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
24 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre
26 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre
27 - Seattle, WA - Showbox at the Market
28 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
30 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
October
1 - Denver, CO - Summit
2 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
3 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
12 - San Bernardino, CA - Self Help Festival (NOS Events Center)
November
1 - Köln, Germany - Gruenspan
2 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan
4 - Munchen, Germany - Backstage Werk
5 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof Halfhouse
6 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater
8 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje
9 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg
11 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy Bristol
12 - Glasgow, UK - Garage
14 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz Manchester
15 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town
Veil Of Maya and Covet open on all North American, non-festival dates. Astronoid and Plini open on all European tour dates.
(Photo - Travis Shinn)