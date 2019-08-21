PERIPHERY Release "Chvrch Bvrner" Music Video Ahead Of North American Tour

Periphery, who kick off their Hail Stan: North American 2019 tour on September 9, have released a video for "Chvrch Bvrner".

“Our video for ‘Chvrch Bvrner' is a bit of a strange concept,” says Jake Bowen. “It’s one where kids grow up too fast and the irresistible power of money converge. We teamed up with director Justin Reich to bring this bizarre reality to life and he did a fantastic job.”

The track comes from the band’s latest album, Periphery IV: Hail Stan, which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Independent Albums, Rock Albums and Hard Rock Album charts, and entered the trade magazine’s Top Album Sales and Digital Albums charts at #9. It is the band’s first truly independent release, arriving via their own label, 3DOT Recordings.

Tour dates:

September

9 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre

10 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

12 - Boston, MA - The House of Blues

13 - Montreal, QC - Le National

14 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix

16 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

17 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

18 - Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater

20 - Winnipeg, MB - Garrick Centre

21 - Saskatoon, SK - Louis

23 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

24 - Calgary, AB - The Palace Theatre

26 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

27 - Seattle, WA - Showbox at the Market

28 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

30 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

October

1 - Denver, CO - Summit

2 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

3 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

12 - San Bernardino, CA - Self Help Festival (NOS Events Center)

November

1 - Köln, Germany - Gruenspan

2 - Hamburg, Germany - Gruenspan

4 - Munchen, Germany - Backstage Werk

5 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof Halfhouse

6 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theater

8 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

9 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

11 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy Bristol

12 - Glasgow, UK - Garage

14 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz Manchester

15 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

Veil Of Maya and Covet open on all North American, non-festival dates. Astronoid and Plini open on all European tour dates.

(Photo - Travis Shinn)