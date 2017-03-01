PERIPHERY – Seymour Duncan Releases Mark Holcomb Alpha & Omega Signature Pickups

Seymour Duncan, a leading manufacturer of pickups and pedals, announces the over-the-counter release of Periphery guitarist Mark Holcomb’s Alpha & Omega pickups in 6, 7 and 8-string versions.



“The Alpha/Omega set has been the heartbeat of my sound for the past several years,” Mark Holcomb says. “Since we developed and released the first 6-string set in the custom shop, I’ve had the same pickup set in every one of my 6, 7 and 8-string guitars, live and in the studio. It has remained one of the few components of my rig and setup that I haven’t even thought about tweaking.”





“The Omega bridge pickup came out super cool,” Holcomb continues. “It’s very, very aggressive and snarling, with that percussive quality that I like in the low mids. My style is based on really big chords with a lot of voicings, and I didn’t want to sacrifice any of that in the bridge pickup. And the Alpha neck pickup has lots of pick attack - probably the most pick attack of any neck pickup I’ve ever played. But it’s still very fat and glassy.”



“The 6-string Custom Shop release of this pickup was very popular and we heard a lot from Mark and Mark’s fans who said they wanted extended range versions of that same pickup and the ability to buy it over the counter,” says Seymour Duncan SVP of Products & CRO Max Gutnik. “We’re excited to make them available to more players, with more variety.”



-Available as a set, or individual neck or bridge pickups.

-6, 7 or 8-string options.

-Trembucker option is available for 6-string.



Seymour Duncan Mark Holcomb Alpha/Omega pickups are made in the USA is available starting today.