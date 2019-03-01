PERIPHERY Streaming New Song "Garden In The Bones"

Periphery will release their fifth album, Periphery IV: Hail Stan, on April 5 thvia their own 3DOT Recordings. The band offer a second preview with the song “Garden In The Bones”.

“Garden In The Bones” is the second song to be premiered from the nine-track album, with Periphery kicking off news of the forthcoming album’s release by debuting “Blood Eagle” (see video below).

Periphery IV: Hail Stan marks two significant firsts for the band: the first Periphery release on their recently formed label, 3DOT Recordings, as well as a change in the way they approached writing and recording. “We finally spent a year on a record,” explains guitar player/programmer Jake Bowen. “We’ve never been able to do that. The quality and pacing of the work show we took our time with this one. That’s an important note about this. We really got to do everything we wanted to do in the space we had to do it.” Mark adds, “I think you can hear the adventurous intent behind much of this material as a result. We’re all the happiest we’ve ever been with a release, and it’s no coincidence. Can’t wait for you all to hear it.”

Pre-orders, which include several limited-edition vinyl and merch bundles, are available here (physical) and digitally via iTunes here. Digital pre-orders include an immediate download of “Blood Eagle” and "Garden In The Bones".

Periphery IV: Hail Stan is the first release to follow the band’s 2017 Grammy Award nomination in the “Best Metal Performance” category, for Periphery III: Select Difficulty album opener “The Price Is Wrong”. The 2016 album tallied 35 million cumulative streams and marked their third consecutive debut in the Top 25 of the Billboard Top 200. It represented the apex of a tireless decade-long grind. In between the touring, endorsements and appearances, they also launched a summer camp of their own, Periphery Summer Jam.

Periphery IV: Hail Stan tracklisting:

"Reptile"

"Blood Eagle"

"CHVRCH BVRNER"

"Garden In The Bones"

"It’s Only Smiles"

"Follow Your Ghost"

"Crush"

"Sentient Glow"

"Satellites"

“Blood Eagle” video:

Periphery embarks on a brief tour to coincide with the release, joining Dance Gavin Dance for a 15-date North American trek on March 30th.

Tour dates:

March

30 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove of Anaheim #

31 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency

April

2 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

3 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

5 - Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall

6 - San Antonio, TX - Alamo City Music

7 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

9 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

11 - Silver Springs, MD - The Fillmore

12 - New York, NY - Playstation Theater (Sold Out)

13 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

14 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

16 - Cleveland, OH - Agora

17 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak

18 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues (Sold Out)

19 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues (Sold Out)

20 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

# - Swan Fest with Dance Gavin Dance, Crown The Empire, Don Broco, Veil of Maya, Intervals, Volumes, Hail The Sun and more

Periphery is:

Jake Bowen (guitar, programming)

Matt Halpern (drums)

Mark Holcomb (guitar)

Misha Mansoor (guitar, programming)

Spencer Sotelo (vocals)

(Photo - Travis Shinn)