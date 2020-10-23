PERIPHERY To Release Periphery: Live In London Album In November; "Marigold" (Live In London) Streaming

Periphery have announced their first live album, releasing the 10-song Periphery: Live In London (pre-orders: smarturl.it/LIL_it) on November 13. Pre-order here, and listen to "Marigold" from the upcoming release below.

“For years Periphery has wanted to do a live record. We’d always talk about it, what show would we capture? When would we do it? What would we want it to sound like? On November 15, 2019 we figured out the answers to those questions by capturing our entire show in London and we couldn’t be more excited to show it to everyone,” explains guitar player Jake Bowen. “London has consistently been one of our favorite places to play and this show was certainly one we’ll never forget, so we present to you our first live album... Periphery: Live In London!”

Periphery: Live in London tracklisting:

"Reptile"

"CHVRCH BVRNER"

"Remain Indoors"

"Follow Your Ghost"

"Scarlet"

"Marigold"

"It’s Only Smiles"

"Psychosphere"

"Blood Eagle"

"Lune"

"Marigold":

Periphery is:

Jake Bowen (guitar, programming)

Matt Halpern (drums)

Mark Holcomb (guitar)

Misha Mansoor (guitar, programming)

Spencer Sotelo (vocals)

(Photo - Travis Shinn