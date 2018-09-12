PERPETUAL WARFARE Sign Worldwide Deal With Extreme Management Group

Thrash masters Perpetual Warfare from Bogotá- Colombia have joined forces with Extreme Management Group to thrash the proverbial faces off the Earth and beyond. Perpetual Warfare was born in 2006 in Bogotá- Colombia as a four-piece metal band influenced by the idea that War is our favorite self-destruction pattern as humanity. Influenced by thrash metal sounds such as Testament, Exodus, Kreator, Slayer, and more, the two very young metal heads, Camilo (Vocals, Guitar) and Wilson (Bass) Muñoz felt the need to embody this primal aggression through their music; thus, creating Perpetual Warfare. Soon after its inception, Steven Layton (Lead Guitar) and Esteban Díaz (Drums) would join to give the band some speed, groove, melody and more aggressive, attitude, creativity and power. Upon signing with Extreme Management group, the band said, "There are no words to describe how glad we feel joining this fantastic family, and we’ll keep on spreading the Warfare with them all around the globe!"

Perpetual Warfare is one of the most relevant bands in the Thrash metal scene in the southern hemisphere. In addition to completing a sold out 35 dates tour throughout the whole Spanish-speaking continent, the band has also shared stage with acts such as Slayer, Sepultura, Suicidal Tendencies, Napalm Death, Testament, Venom, Cannibal Corpse, Possessed, Unleashed, Goatwhore, Annihilator, Razor, Coroner, Havok and many more. Mark Kloeppel of Extreme Management Group said, "These crazy thrashers have taken themselves a long way on their own merit. It's time to take it even further!"

There are three official full-length releases in the recorded history of Perpetual Warfare: Justicia, Libertad y Decadencia (2009), The Age Of War (2013), and Earthliens (2018), plus other singles, splits compilations, EPs and other works distributed worldwide. The last album of the band was mixed at Rain City Recorders by Jesse Gander in Vancouver, BC and Mastered by Joel Grind (Toxic Holocaust, Power Trip).