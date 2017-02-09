PERSEFONE Release Animated Music Video For “Prison Skin”

Andorran prog/melodeath riff-masters Persefone have released an animated video for “Prison Skin”, a song from their upcoming fifth album, Aathma. The clip is available for streaming below.

Persefone’s own words about the song: "It's been some time since we finished and mixed the album. Although we couldn't wait to share this music with everyone, some steps have to be followed before the release. The wait is almost over. During this time we have had the chance to witness a highly appreciated feedback from media and now we are ready to finally show you the first single from Aathma. The single “Prison Skin” is the first full track of the album and makes a musical statement about how the album will develop musically and sets the mood for the lyrical concept. It was supposed to be a lyric video in the beginning, but the people behind this creation did such a great job that we decided to go with just the animation part. But please, make sure you read the lyrics as you listen to the music, because one part meets the other to bring this concept to live. Thanks for the patience, love and support."

Aathma, set for release on February 24th via ViciSolum Records, features Cynic's Paul Masvidal on the song "Living Waves", as well as on “An Infinitesimal Spark”.

Aathma was mixed and mastered by legendary producer Jens Bogren in his Fascination Street Studios (Sweden). The album includes the epic 20-minute title-track, with guest appearances from vocalist Merethe Soltvedt and Leprous guitarist Øystein Landsverk.

Aathma will be released as double vinyl, digipak, CD and digital. The cover was created by none other than Travis Smith, who shouldn't need further introduction. Smith also did the cover art for Persefone's last album.

Aathma tracklisting:

“An Infinitesimal Spark”

“One Of Many…”

“Prison Skin”

“Spirals Within Thy Being”

“Cosmic Walkers”

“No Faced Mindless”

“Living Waves” (feat. Paul Masvidal)

“Vacuum”

“Stillness Is Timeless”

“Aathma”

Part I. Universal Oneness

Part II. Spiritual Bliss

Part III. One With The Light

Part IV. …Many Of One

Tour dates:

April

7 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

8 - Madrid, Spain - Changó

9 - Murcia, Spain - Garaje

11 - Milano, Italy - Barrio's Cafe

12 - München, Germany - Backstage

14 - Paris, France - La Boule Noire

15 - Nantes, France - La Ferrailleur

16 - London, England - Underworld Camden

17 - Essen, Germany - Turock

18 - Hoofddorp, Netherlands - Podium Duycker

19 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Merleyn

20 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

21 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forbrændingen

22 - Stockholm, Sweden - Göta Källare

Persefone lineup:

Marc Martins: Vocals

Carlos Lozano: Guitars

Miguel Espinosa: Keyboards, vocals

Tony Mestre: Bass

Sergi Verdeguer: Drums

Filipe Baldaia: Guitars