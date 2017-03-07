PERSEFONE Release Music Video For “Living Waves” Featuring CYNIC’s Paul Masvidal
March 7, 2017, 23 minutes ago
Andorran prog/melodeath riff-masters Persefone have released a video for “Living Waves”, a song from their new album, Aathma, released on February 24th via ViciSolum Records. The track features a special guest appearance from Paul Masvidal (Cynic, ex-Death).
Guitarist Carlos Lozano states: "Picking one song from an album that works as a whole, is always a complicated task. "Living Waves" marks the middle point, musically as well as lyrically on the album before its conclusion, and with the addition of Paul Masvidal's vocals, lyrics and guitar playing, it creates a unique atmosphere by itself. That's why we chose this piece of music and this message, to go along the images with this clip.”
Aathma was mixed and mastered by legendary producer Jens Bogren in his Fascination Street Studios (Sweden). The album includes the epic 20-minute title-track, with guest appearances from vocalist Merethe Soltvedt and Leprous guitarist Øystein Landsverk.
Aathma is available as double vinyl, digipak, CD and digital. The cover was created by none other than Travis Smith, who shouldn't need further introduction. Smith also did the cover art for Persefone's last album.
Aathma tracklisting:
“An Infinitesimal Spark”
“One Of Many…”
“Prison Skin”
“Spirals Within Thy Being”
“Cosmic Walkers”
“No Faced Mindless”
“Living Waves” (feat. Paul Masvidal)
“Vacuum”
“Stillness Is Timeless”
“Aathma”
Part I. Universal Oneness
Part II. Spiritual Bliss
Part III. One With The Light
Part IV. …Many Of One
“Prison Skin” video:
Tour dates:
April
7 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz
8 - Madrid, Spain - Changó
9 - Murcia, Spain - Garaje
11 - Milano, Italy - Barrio's Cafe
12 - München, Germany - Backstage
14 - Paris, France - La Boule Noire
15 - Nantes, France - La Ferrailleur
16 - London, England - Underworld Camden
17 - Essen, Germany - Turock
18 - Hoofddorp, Netherlands - Podium Duycker
19 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Merleyn
20 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
21 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forbrændingen
22 - Stockholm, Sweden - Göta Källare
Persefone lineup:
Marc Martins: Vocals
Carlos Lozano: Guitars
Miguel Espinosa: Keyboards, vocals
Tony Mestre: Bass
Sergi Verdeguer: Drums
Filipe Baldaia: Guitars