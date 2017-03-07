PERSEFONE Release Music Video For “Living Waves” Featuring CYNIC’s Paul Masvidal

Andorran prog/melodeath riff-masters Persefone have released a video for “Living Waves”, a song from their new album, Aathma, released on February 24th via ViciSolum Records. The track features a special guest appearance from Paul Masvidal (Cynic, ex-Death).

Guitarist Carlos Lozano states: "Picking one song from an album that works as a whole, is always a complicated task. "Living Waves" marks the middle point, musically as well as lyrically on the album before its conclusion, and with the addition of Paul Masvidal's vocals, lyrics and guitar playing, it creates a unique atmosphere by itself. That's why we chose this piece of music and this message, to go along the images with this clip.”

Aathma was mixed and mastered by legendary producer Jens Bogren in his Fascination Street Studios (Sweden). The album includes the epic 20-minute title-track, with guest appearances from vocalist Merethe Soltvedt and Leprous guitarist Øystein Landsverk.

Aathma is available as double vinyl, digipak, CD and digital. The cover was created by none other than Travis Smith, who shouldn't need further introduction. Smith also did the cover art for Persefone's last album.

Aathma tracklisting:

“An Infinitesimal Spark”

“One Of Many…”

“Prison Skin”

“Spirals Within Thy Being”

“Cosmic Walkers”

“No Faced Mindless”

“Living Waves” (feat. Paul Masvidal)

“Vacuum”

“Stillness Is Timeless”

“Aathma”

Part I. Universal Oneness

Part II. Spiritual Bliss

Part III. One With The Light

Part IV. …Many Of One

“Prison Skin” video:

Tour dates:

April

7 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

8 - Madrid, Spain - Changó

9 - Murcia, Spain - Garaje

11 - Milano, Italy - Barrio's Cafe

12 - München, Germany - Backstage

14 - Paris, France - La Boule Noire

15 - Nantes, France - La Ferrailleur

16 - London, England - Underworld Camden

17 - Essen, Germany - Turock

18 - Hoofddorp, Netherlands - Podium Duycker

19 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Merleyn

20 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

21 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forbrændingen

22 - Stockholm, Sweden - Göta Källare

Persefone lineup:

Marc Martins: Vocals

Carlos Lozano: Guitars

Miguel Espinosa: Keyboards, vocals

Tony Mestre: Bass

Sergi Verdeguer: Drums

Filipe Baldaia: Guitars