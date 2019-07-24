PERSONA GRATA - Live In Prague Album Released

Slovakian prog rock band Persona Grata have checked in with the following update:

"Live In Prague, audio recorded at the Prague Sounds Good festival 2015 where we had a privilege to share the stage with the legendary Dream Theater and Black Star Riders.

We wanted it to be limited and very minimalistic edition, therefore you will find it a little bit different than our first release. The physical album contains one audio CD in a simple digipack (follow the link to our store for more photos and info). It is 45 mins of material from our first album including additional song 'Forevermore' - all recorded live. We hope you enjoy this set as much as we enjoyed performing it. Don’t forget that we continuously work on new our new music and this live album is just a little side-work that we have done.

The Live in Prague album is available on all the online platforms for streaming/downloading as well as a physical CD. Please find the links below."

Persona Grata is:

Martin Stavrovský - vocals, guitars

Nina Sivošová - flutes, vocals

Jan Šteňo - drums

Timotej Strieš - bass

Peter Luha - solo guitar

Matej Mikloš - keyboards