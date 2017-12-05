PERSONA GRATA - Live Video From Prague Sounds Good Festival Posted

Slovakian prog rock band Persona Grata have checked in with the following update:

"It’s finally here: we proudly present our first live video from Prague Sounds Good festival - where we had the honor to share the stage with the Black Star Riders and the legendary Dream Theater - the band that inspired us to create our own music. It was an unforgettable experience and we hope that the video shows at least a little bit of the great atmosphere that was created by this very special audience at Forum Karlín. We would be extremely greatful if you told us your opinions and shared the video in case you like it. Special thanks to Michal Kolejak for the sound mix and Roman Piska for the cut. Enjoy!"

Persona Grata are currently working on a new album. Check out some footage from the studio below.

Few moments from yesterday's recording







In 2015, Persona Grata released an official video for an edited version of their song "Orient Express", which can be viewed below. The original 9:31 version of the song can be found on the band's latest album, Reaching High Places Above.