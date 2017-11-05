PERSONA GRATA Working On New Album; Behind-The-Scenes Video Available - "Drama Is Our Specialty..."

Slovakian prog rock band Persona Grata have checked in with the following studio update:

"We are done for today, tired but happy with vocals and flute parts recorded. We are one step closer to finishing the album. The studio was excellent and we are very happy that we can record in Bratislava. There was a little drama with last minute change in one passage but hey, drama is our specialty and it turned out even better than planned. We can't wait for your to hear it!"

Check out some footage from the studio below.

In 2015, Persona Grata released an official video for an edited version of their song "Orient Express", which can be viewed below. The original 9:31 version of the song can be found on the band's latest album, Reaching High Places Above.