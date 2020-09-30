PERSUADER To Release Necromancy Album In December; "The Curse Unbound" Lyric Video Streaming

One of Sweden’s finest power metal acts, Persuader, is back with their Frontiers Music Srl debut and fifth album overall, Necromancy, on December 4. Pre-order/save Necromancy here

Today, fans can get their first taste of music with the single and lyric video "The Curse Unbound". Watch below.

"This release will mark the beginning of a new chapter for us and we look forward to working together for many more albums in the future,” says guitarist Emil Norberg. "The new album is probably our most aggressive album to date, without sacrificing melody, as our previous releases prove. It also marks our first album with guitarist Fredrik Mannberg (Nocturnal Rites) and it is safe to say that we are delighted to have his fierce songwriting skills and proven stage presence in our ranks.”

Regarding "The Curse Unbound", Emil continues, "We're ready to descend upon our fans with yet another new album and we thought we'd give them a taste of what's to come with 'The Curse Unbound'. The lyrics are based on a movie and if you think you know which one, send us a message on our Facebook page!"

Originally formed in 1997 in the north of Sweden, Persuader have delivered raw, melodic, and in your face power metal since their inception and their upcoming Frontiers' debut promises absolutely zero compromises in that department.

Thus far, the band has released four albums between 2000 - 2014 and has always presented a dynamic and aggressive slice of power metal. In 2019, the band reconvened in the studio and started working on a new set of songs which eventually became the powerhouse that is their new opus. Titled Necromancy, maybe for their uncanny ability to rise from the dead again and again, the new album features seven new original compositions making up nearly 50 minutes of new music that may arguably be their most ambitious effort to date.

A new chapter begins for Persuader... and the face melting of power metal fans continues on.

Tracklisting:

"The Curse Unbound"

"Scars"

"Raise The Dead"

"Reign Of Darkness"

"Hells Command"

"Gateways"

"The Infernal Fires"

"The Curse Unbound" lyric video:

Lineup:

Jens Carlsson - Vocal

Emil Norberg - Guitar

Fredrik Mannberg - Guitar

Efraim Juntunen - Drums