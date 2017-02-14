PESTIFER – “Brutal Eruption Of Chaos” Lyric Video Streaming

February 14, 2017, 41 minutes ago

Execration Diatribes, the new album from Portuguese DM trio Pestifer is out now on Lavadome Productions. The band has also released a new lyric video for album cut "Brutal Eruption Of Chaos."

The album contains nine raging compositions of the finest death metal havoc. The new song, Order the album here.

Tracklisting:

“March Of The Dead Orchestra”
“Mars Exult”
“Brutal Eruption Of Chaos”
“Dark Dimensions”
“Enslavement Of God”
“Awaken By Death”
“Nothing Remains”
“Riding The Storms Of Hate MMXVI”
“Confront Death”

"Brutal Eruption Of Chaos" lyric video:

“Mars Exult”:

Pestifer is:

Pedro Silva - Guitars and Vocals
Jorge Marinho - Bass
Diogo Pereira - Drums

