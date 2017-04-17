PESTILENCE Announce New Bassist TILEN HUDRAP; New Song Streaming

Dutch death metal legends Pestilence have announced that Tilen Hudrap has joined the band on bass for the upcoming studio album, Hadeon, and the band’s upcoming world tour. Below you can hear Tilen play “Discarnate Entity”, a track on the upcoming album.

Says the label: “We are extremely proud to announce the signing of the Dutch death metal legends Pestilence, a band that we witnessed live for the first time in 1989 and followed on their path through time. If all goes right Pestilence will enter the studio in June 2017. This will be to record a completely new album called Hadeon, which marks a return to the sound Pestilence got famous with on 1992’s Testimony Of The Ancients, that is what the demos are sounding like! A release of the new record is scheduled to happen within 2017 if all works out as planned.

“Hammerheart has also come to an agreement on the back catalogue... but plans are still in the works to get all details finalized concerning these essential recordings (Malleus Maleficarum, Consuming Impulse, Testimony Of The Ancients and Spheres). This will take some time, but we hope to re-issue those records as deluxe 2-CD’s and LP within 2017 as well.

“Pestilence will be active live in 2017 and 2018 and is planning to perform some full classic albums too!”

(Photo - Dominika Torkar)