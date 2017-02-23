PESTILENCE Are Back; Band To Release Hadeon Album In 2017

February 23, 2017, 3 minutes ago

Vocalist/guitarist Patrick Mameli has resurrected Dutch extreme metal band Pestilence. The band went on hiatus in 2014 while Mameli concentrated on his Neuromorph project. Pestilence will release a new album, entitled Hadeon, sometime in 2017.

Stay tuned for album details, expected soon.

Pestilence lineup 2017:

Patrick Mameli - Lead guitar/Vocals
Santiago Dobles - Lead guitar
Alan Goldstein - Bass
Septimiu Hărşan - Drums

