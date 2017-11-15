PESTILENCE Parts Ways With Guitarist SANTIAGO DOBLES; Replacement Announced

Due to personal circumstances, guitarist extraordinaire Santiago Dobles (Aghora, Cynic, Dobles Ensemble) will not participate in future live performances with Dutch extreme metal band Pestilence. Santiago’s latest contribution are some excellent solos on the band's upcoming album Hadeon, due in March via Hammerheart Records. For now this ends Santiago’s involvement in Pestilence, but don't be surprised if he guests on future recordings.

Pestilence welcomes Calin Paraschiv as their new guitarist. Calin hails from Rumania, and plays in another project (Necrovile) with current Pestilence drummer Septimiu Harsan.

Patrick Mameli on Calin: “Calin is the right man for the job, a skilled and professional guitarist ready to tour across the world. Rehearsing together with Septimiu is a big plus, so the choice was an easy one to make.”

Pestilence is ready to tour. The band will kick off a month-long tour at the end of January, performing an old school set under the banner, Fight The Plague.

Pestilence's new album, Hadeon, is an all out death metal attack, in 13 tracks, combining Pestilence’s old school roots, their progressive trademark and a killer production, which will appeal to both old and new fans. The fitting album artwork is created by Santiago Jaramillo from Triple Seis Design (Lock Up, Dying Fetus, Inquisition). The concept is based on a multi-layered reality, alien presence and negative frequencies.

Be prepared for Hadeon, coming March 2018.

Lineup:

Patrick Mameli - Lead Guitar/Vocals

Calin Paraschiv - Lead guitar

Tilen Hudrap - Bass

Septimiu Harsan - Drums