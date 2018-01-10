PESTILENCE Streaming New Track "Non Physical Existent"

Reactivated Dutch death metal legends Pestilence are streaming the new track, "Non Physical Existent", featured on their new album, Hadeon, which is slated for a March 9th release via Hammerheart Records. Listen below.

Hadeon is available for pre-order here. The album artwork was created by Michal "Xaay" Loranc (Behemoth, Nile, Evocation, Vader, Necrophagist), a very talented Polish graphic designer whom perfectly turned Patrick Mameli’s visions and concept into art.

Tracklisting:

“Unholy Transcript”

“Non Physical Existent”

“Multi Dimensional”

“Oversoul”

“Materialization”

“Astral Projection”

“Discarnate Entity”

“Subvisions”

“Manifestations”

“Timeless”

“Ultra Demons”

“Layers of Reality”

“Electro Magnetic”

Pestilence are streaming the new track, “Hypnotic Terror”, via the joined the Decibel Flexi Series. The track was recorded during the sessions for Hadeon. This exclusive track will not appear on the album. An extremely limited number of issues containing this instalment of the Decibel Flexi Series are available here.