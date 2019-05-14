PESTIS INFEROS Releasing Debut EP, Beyond The Veil Of Light, Next Month

Brace yourselves for the ferocious debut EP from USBM trio Pestis Inferos. Beyond The Veil Of Light will be released on June 24th. The EP's first single, "Invoking The Sigil", is streaming below.

Beyond The Veil Of Light contains five furious statements of blasphemous intent. The approach is relentless, the atmosphere fetid, and the attitude fueled by the fires below. Pestis Inferos give new meaning to "scorched earth," as the audio violence on the band's debut EP is intended to leave a lasting, albeit scarred, impression on those listeners brave enough to withstand the onslaught. No fixes, no edits. Pure fury and pain.

Tracklisting:

"From Throne To Funeral"

"Within The Darkness, I Dwell"

"Invoking The Sigil"

"Fine Line Of Salvation"

"Poison Falling Star"

For further details, visit Pestis Inferos on Facebook.