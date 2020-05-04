PETE TOWNSHEND - "THE WHO Don't Exist Anymore" (Video)
May 4, 2020, an hour ago
SiriusXM has released a new video, in which guitar legend Pete Townsend discusses the legacy of The Who. See what Pete has to say below:
The Who recently announced that they have rescheduled their UK and Ireland tour dates for March 2021. The band wish to thank the fans for their patience and support.
Roger Daltrey assured fans that the shows, “Maybe the last time we do a tour of this type, so keep those tickets, as the shows will be fantastic.”
All tickets for the original dates remain valid.
New dates:
March
5 - 3 Arena - Dublin, Ireland
8 - M&S Bank - Liverpool, England
10 - SSE Hydro - Glasgow, Scotland
12 - Utilita Arena - Newcastle, England
15 - First Direct Arena - Leeds, England
17 - Resorts World Arena - Birmingham, England
22 - SSE Arena - Wembley (London), England
24 - Motorpoint Arena - Nottingham, England
27 - Motorpoint Arena - Cardiff, Wales
29 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, England