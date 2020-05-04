PETE TOWNSHEND - "THE WHO Don't Exist Anymore" (Video)

SiriusXM has released a new video, in which guitar legend Pete Townsend discusses the legacy of The Who. See what Pete has to say below:

The Who recently announced that they have rescheduled their UK and Ireland tour dates for March 2021. The band wish to thank the fans for their patience and support.

Roger Daltrey assured fans that the shows, “Maybe the last time we do a tour of this type, so keep those tickets, as the shows will be fantastic.”

All tickets for the original dates remain valid.

New dates:

March

5 - 3 Arena - Dublin, Ireland

8 - M&S Bank - Liverpool, England

10 - SSE Hydro - Glasgow, Scotland

12 - Utilita Arena - Newcastle, England

15 - First Direct Arena - Leeds, England

17 - Resorts World Arena - Birmingham, England

22 - SSE Arena - Wembley (London), England

24 - Motorpoint Arena - Nottingham, England

27 - Motorpoint Arena - Cardiff, Wales

29 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, England