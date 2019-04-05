PETER CRISS - Former East Coast Home Of Original KISS Drummer Listed At $1.9 Million; Photo Gallery

In Connecticut, this Normandy-style home on a quiet cul-de-sac has rock ‘n’ roll in its roots, reports Los Angeles Times. It once belonged to KISS drummer Peter Criss, and it’s on the market for $1.875 million.

The idyllic estate spans four acres in a storybook setting. An arched wooden bridge tops a stone-lined creek out front, which feeds into a pond.

Inside, the living spaces combine brick, stone and wood throughout 3,735 square feet. Past the formal entry hall, there’s a living room under dramatic vaulted ceilings, a dining room with a corner fireplace, an office, a wood-paneled pub and a country kitchen with a rustic vibe.

(Photo - Mark Weiss)