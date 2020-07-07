PETER CRISS - Original KISS Drummer Performs 1978 Solo Song "Don't You Let Me Down" In New Video

Original KISS drummer, Peter Criss, has released the video below, along with the following message:

"Hi. My friend and a longtime fan Mark stopped by my house to help me out with a few things and while he was here he asked if I would sing for him one of his favorite songs from my 1978 solo record ('Don't You Let Me Down'). So here I am singing live along with my solo record. He wanted to share his exciting moment with all of you other fans and asked if I could post it on my site for you to see. He was so excited he was shaking. Hope you all enjoy it as well. We did. It was fun!!!"



