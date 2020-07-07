PETER CRISS - Original KISS Drummer Performs 1978 Solo Song "Don't You Let Me Down" In New Video
July 7, 2020, 28 minutes ago
Original KISS drummer, Peter Criss, has released the video below, along with the following message:
"Hi. My friend and a longtime fan Mark stopped by my house to help me out with a few things and while he was here he asked if I would sing for him one of his favorite songs from my 1978 solo record ('Don't You Let Me Down'). So here I am singing live along with my solo record. He wanted to share his exciting moment with all of you other fans and asked if I could post it on my site for you to see. He was so excited he was shaking. Hope you all enjoy it as well. We did. It was fun!!!"