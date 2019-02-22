PETER FRAMPTON Announces Finale: The Farewell Tour With Special Guest JASON BONHAM'S LED ZEPPELIN EVENING

Legendary guitarist, Peter Frampton, has confirmed Peter Frampton Finale: The Farewell Tour, presented by SiriusXM. The primarily US tour, produced by Live Nation, will begin on June 18th in Tulsa, OK and continue throughout the summer and fall. The tour will feature special guest Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening, as well as Julian Frampton on the west coast stops, with additional surprise guests to appear on select dates.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning next Friday, March 1st at 10 AM, local time at LiveNation.com (check local listings for pre-sale information). VIP packages will also be available at Frampton.com.

Citi is the official presale credit card for the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets for the newly announced dates beginning Tuesday, February 26th at 10 AM, local time until Thursday, February 28th at 10 PM, local time through Citi's Private Pass program. For complete presale details visit citiprivatepass.com.

Peter Frampton remains one of the most lauded artists in rock history. Most recently, Frampton performed as part of I Am The Highway: A Tribute To Chris Cornell concert as well as receiving the Les Paul Innovation Award at the 2019 NAMM Show's 34th annual TEC Awards. He also just celebrated the 43rd anniversary of his fifth solo album, Frampton Comes Alive!, one of the top-selling live records of all time, with over 17 million copies sold worldwide.

At age 16, he was lead singer and guitarist for British band The Herd. At 18, he co-founded one of the first super-groups, seminal rock act Humble Pie. His session work includes collaborations with such legendary artists as George Harrison, Harry Nilsson, David Bowie, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ringo Starr, John Entwistle, Mike McCready and Matt Cameron (Pearl Jam), among many others.

Frampton has appeared as himself on television shows The Simpsons and Family Guy. He also served as technical advisor on Cameron Crowe's 2000 film Almost Famous as well as appearing in it and writing songs for the soundtrack. In 2007 he won the Grammy Award for "Best Pop Instrumental Album" for Fingerprints and in 2014 he was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame.

Frampton has toured with the likes of David Bowie, Stevie Nicks, Greg Allman, Ringo Starr, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cheap Trick, Steve Miller Band, Bill Wyman's Rhythm Kings and many others. Additionally, he took Peter Frampton's Guitar Circus on the road for two years with special guests B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Vince Gill, Larry Carlton, Robert Randolph, Don Felder (formerly of The Eagles), Dean DeLeo (Stone Temple Pilots), Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Sonny Landreth, Robert Cray and Roger McGuinn (the Byrds).

Tour dates:

June

18 - Tulsa, OK - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa+

20 - Little Rock, AR - Robinson Performance Hall

22 - Montgomery, AL - Wind Creek Casino & Hotel+

23 - Chattanooga, TN - Tivoli Theatre+

26 - Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theatre+

27 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater*

29 - Salamanca, NY - Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino*^

30 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts*

July

2 - Pittsburgh, PA - Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

3 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview*

5 - Montreal, QC - Montreal Jazz Fest- Place des Arts: Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier+

7 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion*

9 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion*

10 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia*

12 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center*

13 - Stayner, ON - Roxodus Music Festival+

23 - Traverse City, MI - Interlochen Center for the Arts-Kresge Auditorium+

25 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre*

26 - Morgantown, WV - MountainFest Motorcycle Rally*+

28 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island*

29 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre

31 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August

2 - Minneapolis, MN - Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater*+

4 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

5 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre*

8 - Cleveland, OH - Blossom Music Center*

11 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre at Encore Park*

16-21 - Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Mediterranean+

30 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion*

September

1 - Albany, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center*

2 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena*

4 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place*

6 - Miami, FL - Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds*

7 - Tampa, FL - MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds*

10 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park*

11 - Washington, DC - The Anthem*

13 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden*#

14 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek*

21 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman*

22 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

24 - Albuquerque, NM - Sandia Resort & Casino*+

26 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre*

28 - Las Vegas, NV - Red Rock Resort Spa & Casino+

29 - Temecula, CA - Pechanga Casino-Pechanga Summit*†

October

2 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU*†

3 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre*†+

5 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum*†

6 - Tuolumne, CA - Black Oak Casino Resort-Westside Pavilion*†+

9 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre*†

10 - Portland, OR - Ilani Resort & Casino-Cowlitz Ballroom*†+

12 - San Francisco, CA - Concord Pavilion*†

* with Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening

† with Julian Frampton

+ not a Live Nation date

^ general on sale beginning March 22nd at 12 PM, local time

# general on sale beginning March 8th at 10 AM, local time