PETER FRAMPTON's Classic Live Album, Frampton Comes Alive!, Inducted Into Grammy Hall Of Fame

The Recording Academy has announced the latest inductions to the Grammy Hall Of Fame. Included is Peter Frampton's classic double live album, Frampton Comes Alive!, released in 1976.

This year’s additions recognize a diverse range of both single and album recordings at least 25 years old that exhibit qualitative or historical significance. Recordings are reviewed each year by a special member committee comprised of eminent and knowledgeable professionals from all branches of the recording arts, with final approval by the Recording Academy's National Board of Trustees.

Says Peter Frampton: "I received news today that my album, Frampton Comes Alive! has been inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame. Thank you so much. I definitely didn’t see this coming! What a wonderful honour to be inducted and join so many incredible artists who I have learnt much from and who influenced me through the years. Just ....Wow!"