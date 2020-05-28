PETER TÄGTGREN's PAIN Announce Free Online Concert - In The Abyss 360 VR Streaming

On June 12th 19.00 CET, Pain is holding a free online concert in Peter Tägtgren’s studio – The Abyss Studio, which is known to all fans of heavy music.

The Abyss Studio recorded such bands as Dimmu Borgir, Children Of Bodom, Sabaton, Amon Amarth and many others. Clearly, all the albums of Pain, Lindemann and Hypocrisy (since 1994) were as well created at Abyss.

"Even during the world isolation regime, modern technologies provide not only the opportunity to see the online performance of your favourite band, but also to get an individual tour over the legendary studio, where hundreds of contemporary heavy music masterpieces were created," says Tägtgren.

"Thanks to our friends and partner – the Lookport project, you will have the opportunity to stand next to the musicians in the virtual reality format during your favorite song, almost touch the equipment, walk around the studio, examine souvenirs, Gold albums on the walls and much more."

"Stay tuned and see you in the VR dimension on June 12th at 19.00 (Central European Time)." For further details, visit Pain on Facebook.

(Photo by Nigel Conniford)