PETER TÄGTGREN Shuts Down Possibility Of New HYPOCRISY Material – “I Have A Hard Time Being Motivated Of Writing New Songs For That Band”

Pain mainman Peter Tägtgren has posted a new message regarding any possibility of Hypocrisy recording any new material. The band’s last album was 2013’s End Of Disclosure. Tägtgren says he has a “hard time being motivated of writing new songs for that band.”

He says, “I feel that after 26 years of building up the band to its status today in the world, then I think...where do we go from here?

“I'm really happy to see Horgh is busy with new Immortal and that will buy some time to figure out what to do in the best of interest of Hypocrisy and what is respectful to our loving fans all over the globe…

“Do we have to release a new album? Can we just do some tours or festivals til/if the motivation is back? I don't know…I just don't wanna be a part of a half lame & stressed album…”