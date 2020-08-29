Petrichor Signs Distribution Deal With Napalm Records

"Something has been brewing for a while, and with an overwhelming sense of pride we would like to announce the following," says a spokesperson from Petrichor Records:



"Taking a next step in our progress as a label and coinciding with our ambitions, we have signed a worldwide distribution deal with Napalm Records. This will guarantee that all of our releases will be easily available on a worldwide basis for everyone. It will enable all of you to be able to order our physical releases from local outlets or just buy them in the local brick and mortar record store you regularly visit and it will save you a lot on postage and import fees. It also means the price levels for our releases are those we always aspired as a label. All around the world!"



Upcoming releases:

Empress - Premonition CD/LP/MC/T-Shirt

Supruga - Хаос / Никто не в безопасности CD/LP/MC/T-Shirt

Dead Head - Kill Division 2-CD/LP

Sabrewulf - Mala Suerte CD/LP/T-Shirt

Concede - Indoctrinate CD/LP

Godsend - As The Shadows Fall 2-CD/LP

Descent To Acheron - The Transience Of Flesh MCD/MLP