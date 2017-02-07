PETRIFICATION To Release Summon Horrendous Destruction Demo EP; Music Video For Title Track Streaming

Summon Horrendous Destruction, the debut demo/EP from Portland, OR-based old school death metal butchers, Petrification, will be released on March 3rd.

Petrification formed out of their love of old school Swedish, British and particularly Finnish death metal, wanting to create music that while an homage to its roots, allowed its members to find their own unique voice in extreme metal. Drawn to the evil and doom-laden soundscapes of the Finnish masters (Funebre, Abohorrence, Convulse, etc.), Petrification set out to meticulously craft their own vision in the writing of the demo Summon Horrendous Destruction, lyrically and sonically conjuring apparitions of giant, man-eating arachnids and other horrors that lurk on the edge of the void awaiting their victims. Petrification’s old school death metal trudge batters the flesh and smashes bone with the cruelty of an orc unleashed from hell, and Summon Horrendous Destruction is a glorious onslaught of mummified and gross as fuck old school death metal that will delight fans of Autopsy, Nihilist, Grave, Cruciamentum, Disma, etc.

The Summon Horrendous Destruction demo tape is slated to drop as a limited run of pro-dubbed cassettes and as a digital product (a vinyl 7" will be follow soon), and you can now listen to the title track of the demo below via the gore-laced madness that is the accompanying music video for the track.

Tapes and digital products can be now pre-ordered here.

Summon Horrendous Destruction EP tracklisting:

“Summon Horrendous Destruction”

“Stagnation Of Transmigration”

“The Headless One”

“Desecrators Of Conscious Entropy”

“Summon Horrendous Destruction” video:

(Photo - Kathryn Caligari)