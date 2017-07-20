PHANTOM 5 To Release Play II Win Album In October; “The Change In You” Lyric Video Streaming

The second studio release from Phantom 5, entitled Play II Win, will be released on October 13th. A lyric video for the first single, “The Change In You”, is available for streaming below.

After the success of their self-titled debut album, the brainchild of producer/guitarist (and for this record, bassist) Michael Voss and vocalist Claus Lessmann have returned with yet another incredible outing of impeccable German melodic hard rock. Once again joined by Robert Boebel on guitars and keyboards and Axel Kruse on drums, these fist pumping anthems will tickle the eardrums of any connoisseur of melodic hard rock.

Michael Voss says, "To all the rockers out there, we are more than happy to continue this lab our of love and come back with a bang! Again, guitar wizard Robby Boebel delivered powerful riffs and Claus wrote some magic melodies. The drums were delivered by heart-pounding visual timekeeper Axel Kruse and taped by the famous Rolf Munkes at Empire Studios. 11 well balanced songs, full of emotion and power, right in the vein of our first album. If you like the first one, you will love the new one! Come and get it... and play it loud...we play 2 win!!!"

Tracklisting:

“The Change In You”

“Crossfire”

“Baptised”

“Read Your Mind”

“Play To Win”

“Child Soldiers”

“Do You Believe In Love”

“Phantom Child”

“Had Enuff”

“Shadows Dance”

“Reach Out”

“The Change In You” lyric video: