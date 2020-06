Pharao belonged the top metal acts of the German Democratic Republic before East- and West-Germany became one again in 1990. Footage of the band's complete performance at the 2011 edition of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival can be seen below.

Setlist:

"We Are"

"Seconds To Minutes"

"Why Not"

"The Other Side"

"Mother Earth"

"Road To Nowhere"

"On The Attack"