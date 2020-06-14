PHEAR Comment On Departure Of Guitarist GRAHAM STIRRETT - "The Process Of Reorganizing And Regrouping Has Already Begun"

Canadian power / thrash metallers Phear have checked in with the following update:

"Greetings friends and phamily! It is with sad hearts that we address the Phear nation today, to announce that our long time brother in arms, Mr. Graham Stirrett, has decided to part ways with Phear. As a member and contributor of Phear since 2015, he will be missed, and we want to wish Graham luck and and success in all of his future goals and pursuits! But phear not! After endings, there are always new beginnings. The process of regrouping and reorganizing has already begun! We thank all of you, our loyal Phearmongers, for sticking with us through these crazy times, and we promise new and exciting things in 2020 and 2021! So stay tuned, and until we meet again stay safe, and stay metal!"

Stirrett previously issued the following statement regarding his departure:

"This will seem kinda outta the blue, but it is with a heavy heart I must announce that I have decided to step down from my duties in the band Phear to pursue other goals and career aspirations. I want to thank my brothers in the band and wish them all the success in the world and thank all of the fans for the support over all the years. It’s been a hell of a ride to say the least and I am truly saddened to have to part ways, but rest assured this is not the end of music for me. I am extremely excited to start this new chapter in my life and I am truly grateful for all the memories and love I can take with me. From the bottom of my heart thank you so much for everything and we shall see you in the near future!"

Phear recently released their first live album, The Curse Lives On. Delivering eight songs in total, the album kicks off with two studio cuts, a cover of the Iron Maiden epic classic, "Rime Of The Ancient Mariner" and an instant Phear classic "Dirty Work," and is rounded off with six "Live" tracks recorded in the band's native Toronto that capture the true essence of Phear.

With the sonic power of Iron Maiden blended with the classic style of Judas Priest, Phear bring to life their monster live show to the ears of fans across the globe. The band delivers, in their true element, the live stage, which highlights their massive songs and the sheer force of the twin-six string attack.

The Curse Lives On is a testimonial to what power / thrash metal can do to your soul, deep, dark and loud, just crank it up and feel the Phear.

Patrick Mulock, the voice of Phear, on the new album: "It is with great pleasure that we bring you The Curse Lives On. Phear is a live band, so we have added some of our favorite live tracks from one of our hometown Toronto shows. And, because we can, we added one studio song ‘Dirty Work’ and our cover of Iron Maiden’s ‘Rime Of The Ancient Mariner’. If you have 15 minutes to kill, go to YouTube and checkout Phear’s ‘Rime Of The Ancient Mariner’ video. Thank you again for all your support.”

Tracklisting:

“Rime Of The Ancient Mariner” (Iron Maiden cover)

“Dirty Work”

“Don’t Scream”

“Motives Unknown”

“Bloodline”

“Heaven”

“In The Name Of…”

“Regan’s Dream”

“Rime Of The Ancient Mariner”: