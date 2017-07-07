PHEAR Debut “Dirty Work” Music Video

Canadian metalheads Phear - comprised of Patrick Mulock (lead vocals), Graham Stirrett (guitar), Tyson Emanuel (guitar), Chris Boshis (bass), and Chris Lewis (drums/percussion) - have released a music video for the track “Dirty Work”, featured on their new five-track EP, The Curse Lives On (out now). Watch the video below:

The Curse Lives On follows Phear’s debut full-length, Insanitarium, and the EP is spearheaded by the ultimate cover that ups the irons!!

BraveWords recently premiered the video for the band’s daring and axe-cellent cover of the Iron Maiden epic “Rime Of The Ancient Mariner”. Watch below:

Mulock discusses the EP saying: “Doing our first cover ever, “Rime Of The Ancient Mariner”, I think I'll never forget the first power chord I heard on the guitar. I knew that the seven string guitars would beef it up a little but BOOM....I just remember smiling and saying, ‘That's what I'm talking about.’ “Dirty Work” was a little departure for us....We had an Alice In Chains feel with the harmonies and I really like how it came out. Live songs….”Don't Scream / Heaven / Regan's Dream”, I remember being very nervous for that show. I literally got home from ten days in Europe and had to perform in three days. But the show went well and after five minutes, we got into our flow.”

The Curse Lives On EP tracklisting:

“Rime Of The Ancient Mariner”

“Dirty Work”

“Don't Scream” live

“Heaven” live

“Regan's Dream” live

Order The Curse Lives On EP below:

iTunes

Amazon

For more details visit Phearband.com.