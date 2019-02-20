PHEAR Guitarist GRAHAM STIRRETT Debuts “Hearts Desire” Video

Phear guitarist Graham Stirrett unleashed his debut solo record, Masquerade, yesterday (February 19th). Order the album via the Amazon widget below, Spotify, or iTunes. The guitar maestro has again partnered with BraveWords to premiere his new video for the track “Hearts Desire”:

Stirrett says: “This epic artwork was a joint effort between Ludovic Cordelières of Rusalkadesign and Bahrull Marta of Abomination Imagery. Logo design done by Lucas McArthur. Get stoked! More videos coming soon!





Masquerade tracklisting:

“Blood Sacrifice”

“Heart Desire”

“Masquerade”

“Carnival Of The Damned”

“Die Rot Burn”

“Name Your Sacrifice” (featuring Phear singer Patrick Mulock)

“Not Alone”

“Soul Searching”

“Truth Through The Lie” (featuring Threat Signal’s Jon Howard)

“I Would”



"Blood Sacrifice" playthrough:

“Masquerade” lyric video:



