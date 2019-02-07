PHEAR Guitarist GRAHAM STIRRETT Premieres “Masquerade” Lyric Video

Phear guitarist Graham Stirrett will unleash his debut solo record, Masquerade, on February 19th. The album will be available on all main digital download and streaming platforms. BraveWords is premiering the blistering new lyric video for "Masquerade" - check it out below:

Stirrett says: “This epic artwork was a joint effort between Ludovic Cordelières of Rusalkadesign and Bahrull Marta of Abomination Imagery. Logo design done by Lucas McArthur. Get stoked! Videos coming soon!





Masquerade tracklisting:

“Blood Sacrifice”

“Heart Desire”

“Masquerade”

“Carnival Of The Damned”

“Die Rot Burn”

“Name Your Sacrifice” (featuring Phear singer Patrick Mulock)

“Not Alone”

“Soul Searching”

“Truth Through The Lie” (featuring Threat Signal’s Jon Howard)

“I Would”