PHEAR Guitarist GRAHAM STIRRETT Premiers "Truth Through The Lie" Featuring THREAT SIGNAL Vocalist JON HOWARD; Playthrough Video

Phear guitarist, Graham Stirrett, has again partnered with BraveWords to premiere a new playthrough video, this time for the song "Truth Through The Lie" featuring Threat Signal vocalist Jon Howard. The track is featured on Stirrett's debut solo album, Masquerade, released on February 19th.

Order the album via the Amazon widget below, at Spotify, or at iTunes.

Stirrett previously commented on the album artwork: “This epic artwork was a joint effort between Ludovic Cordelières of Rusalkadesign and Bahrull Marta of Abomination Imagery. Logo design done by Lucas McArthur."

Masquerade tracklisting:

“Blood Sacrifice”

“Heart Desire”

“Masquerade”

“Carnival Of The Damned”

“Die Rot Burn”

“Name Your Sacrifice” (featuring Phear singer Patrick Mulock)

“Not Alone”

“Soul Searching”

“Truth Through The Lie” (featuring Threat Signal’s Jon Howard)

“I Would”

“Hearts Desire” video:

"Blood Sacrifice" playthrough:

“Masquerade” lyric video: