PHEAR Launch Video Trailer For Upcoming Toronto Show In Support Of Insanitarium Album's Worldwide Release

RFL Records artists, Phear, have released a video trailer for their upcoming April 12th concert at The Rockpile in Toronto, in support of the worldwide release of their album, Insanitarium. Special guests Superchucker will also perform.

For advance tickets contact the band via Facebook or email phear@phearband.com.

Released worldwide on November 30th, 2018, Insanitarium features an onslaught of traditional, heavy metal with a touch of modern flair that will get any metalheads mouth-watering. Phear is fronted by Patrick Mulock who had a 2-album stint with Metal Blade recording artists Eidolon, with Glen and Shawn Drover, formerly of Megadeth. The band delivers the classic flair with influences from Iron Maiden and Judas Priest and ignites the torch for metal’s anthemic side.

Insanitarium is available on RFL Records official website, Cargo Records official website in Europe, Tower Records in Japan as well as all other major outlets including, iTunes, Amazon, CD Baby and Spotify.