PHEAR Streaming “Motives Unknown” Official Video

Canadian metal act Phear has released a new video for “Motives Unknown”, a track off their 2015 album Insanitarium.

Phear - comprised of Patrick Mulock (vocals), Graham Stirrett (guitar), Tyson Emanuel (guitar), Chris Boshis (bass), and Chris Lewis (drums/percussion) - recently released a music video for “Dirty Work”, featured on their five-track EP, The Curse Lives On (out now). Watch the video below:

The Curse Lives On follows Phear’s debut full-length, Insanitarium, and the EP is spearheaded by the ultimate cover that ups the irons!! BraveWords recently premiered the video for the band’s daring and axe-cellent cover of the Iron Maiden epic “Rime Of The Ancient Mariner”. The clip can be seen below.

“Rime Of The Ancient Mariner” video:

Order The Curse Lives On EP below:

iTunes

Amazon

For more details visit Phearband.com.