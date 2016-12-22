PHIL ANSELMO - “Guess Who Was Molested His Entire Child-Fucking-Hood By Numerous People, Both Men And Women.... Me”

In a new, extensive interview with Rolling Stone, former Pantera frontman Phil Anselmo (Superjoint, Down) defends himself in regards to the incident back in January, in which he was filmed at the Dimbash show in Hollywood, honouring murdered Pantera guitarist Dimebag Darrell, giving a Nazi salute and shouting "white power”.

Within the article, Anselmo insists that he isn’t racist, and explains that he also identifies with marginalized peoples because of his upbringing in New Orleans' French Quarter.

“That's a diverse fucking crowd of people," he says – and he was raised by a single mother who "dated black men and whatever and they were in my house that I lived in – they spent the night and all that – and all I had was fucking love for them." His nanny when he was young, he says, was a transgender woman who was assigned male at birth named Wilma. "I loved her," he says repeatedly. He points out that he uses the past tense when talking about her not because he no longer loves her but because she is now dead.

"This is shit I've never fucking opened up about until now," he says. "But when people constantly talk about being a victim or something, there are going to be certain points where I have to step back and go, 'Whoa, whoa, whoa.' Especially when people shout and scream about us living in a rape culture and men are this evil product. ... Guess who was molested his entire child-fucking-hood by numerous people, both men and women. ... " He pauses, and lowers his chin to make eye contact. "Me." He pauses again and sharpens his glare. "Me."

"I've never told the world this, but I am now maybe because I'm almost 50 and I don't give a fuck anymore," he says. "But it happened. I never blamed the world for it like I'm seeing kids today do, putting everybody in one box. And the same thing goes for race and all this shit."

Read the full interview at RollingStone.com.

Superjoint, featuring Anselmo, have announced a string of US dates in January with support from Battlecross and Child Bite. Confirmed dates are listed below.

Tour dates:

January

12 - Austin, TX - Grizzly Hall

13 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

17 - Fayetteville, AR - George’s Majestic Lounge

19 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Ballroom

20 - Valparaiso, IN - Big Shots

21 - Dayton, OH - Oddbody’s

22 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot Ballroom

24 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub Concert Hall

25 - Indianapolis, IN - The Emerson Theater

27 - Arlington Heights, IL - House Of Music & Ent.

28 - Sauget, IL - Pop's Concert Venue

Superjoint recently released their Caught Up In The Gears Of Application full-length. Produced by Phil Anselmo and Stephen Berrigan (Down, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, Eyehategod, Haarp, Classhole, etc.) and mastered by Scott Hull (Agoraphobic Nosebleed, Pig Destroyer) at Visceral Sounds, Caught Up In The Gears Of Application remains true to Superjoint's original strategy: to spew forth an acrimonious crossover of hardcore punk, metal, and unrelenting, hostile, New Orleans-style angst.

Order Caught Up In The Gears Of Application via the Housecore Store here. For digital orders, head to iTunes or Apple Music.

Tracklisting:

“Today And Tomorrow”

“Burning The Blanket”

“Ruin You”

“Caught Up In The Gears Of The Application”

“Sociopathic Herd Delusion”

“Circling The Drain”

“Clickbait”

“Asshole”

“Mutts Bite Too”

“Rigging The Fight”

“Receiving No Answer To The Knock”

Album stream:

Caught Up In The Gears Of Application by Superjoint

“Caught Up In The Gears Of Application” video: