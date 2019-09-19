PHIL ANSELMO Has "No Regrets" About Performing PANTERA Material; Audio Interview

Phil Anselmo returns to the Talk Toomey Podcast for the 4 year anniversary episode. Phil joins the show to discuss En Minor and the future of the band. Phil also discusses Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals performing "A Vulgar Display Of Pantera" sets on the upcoming Slayer tour. Listen below (interview starts at 15 minute mark).

On July 20, Philip Anselmo & The Illegals performed at the Dynamo Metalfest in Eindhoven, Netherlands. During their set, they were joined by Soulfly's Max Cavalera for Pantera's classic "Walk". Check out the video below.

The day before, Anselmo performed at Gefle Metal 2019 in Gävle, Sweden. Satyricon frontman Sigurd "Satyr" Wongraven joined the band on stage for Pantera's "I'm Broken".

On Saturday, November 2, Slayer - Tom Araya/bass and vocals, Kerry King/guitars, Gary Holt/guitars, and Paul Bostaph/drums - will set off on The Final Campaign, the seventh and final leg of its farewell world tour. This last hurrah will start at the ExploreAsheville Arena in Asheville, NC, and see the band taking its goodbye bow at the Los Angeles Forum on Saturday, November 30.

Accompanying Slayer for this last ride are Primus, Ministry and Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals performing "A Vulgar Display Of Pantera", who will support on all dates. Log on to slayer.net for all ticketing and package details.

Confirmed dates for the final leg of Slayer's Final World Tour, The Final Campaign are as follows:

November

2 - Explore Asheville Arena - Asheville, NC

3 - PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC

5 - Salem Civic Center - Salem, VA

6 - Giant Center - Hershey, PA

8 - Mass Mutual Center - Springfield, MA

9 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

11 - KFC Yum Center - Louisville, KY

12 - Nationwide Arena - Columbus, OH

14 - TaxSlayer Arena - Moline, IL

15 - Denny Sanford Center - Sioux Falls, SD

17 - Fargodome - Fargo, ND

18 - CHI Health Center - Omaha, NE

20 - Broadmore Arena - Colorado Springs, CO

22 - Rimrock Arena - Billings, MT

24 - Spokane Arena - Spokane, WA

26 - Oracle Arena - Oakland, CA

27 - MGM Arena - Las Vegas, NV

30 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA