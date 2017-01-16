PHIL ANSELMO Hints At New Metal Project - “There’s So Much In The Works”; Video

Robb Chavez of Robbs MetalWorks caught up with Phil Anselmo, Joey "Blue" Gonzalez and Stephen Taylor of Superjoint at the Grizzly Hall in Austin, Texas on January 12th. The chat is in support of the band's Housecore Records release, Caught Up In The Gears Of Application, and sees the members discuss the band's return to the scene, how their new music progressed, touring plans for 2017, theme-wise how technology is polluting so many facets of our lives, and finally, Phil hints at a new, as of yet undisclosed project. You can watch the interview below:

Superjoint recently released their Caught Up In The Gears Of Application full-length. Produced by Phil Anselmo and Stephen Berrigan (Down, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, Eyehategod, Haarp, Classhole) and mastered by Scott Hull (Agoraphobic Nosebleed, Pig Destroyer) at Visceral Sounds, Caught Up In The Gears Of Application remains true to Superjoint's original strategy: to spew forth an acrimonious crossover of hardcore punk, metal, and unrelenting, hostile, New Orleans-style angst.

Order Caught Up In The Gears Of Application via the Housecore Store here. For digital orders, head to iTunes or Apple Music.

Tracklisting:

“Today And Tomorrow”

“Burning The Blanket”

“Ruin You”

“Caught Up In The Gears Of The Application”

“Sociopathic Herd Delusion”

“Circling The Drain”

“Clickbait”

“Asshole”

“Mutts Bite Too”

“Rigging The Fight”

“Receiving No Answer To The Knock”

Album stream:

Caught Up In The Gears Of Application by Superjoint

“Caught Up In The Gears Of Application” video:

Superjoint tour dates are listed below.

January

17 - Fayetteville, AR - George’s Majestic Lounge

19 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Ballroom

20 - Valparaiso, IN - Big Shots

21 - Dayton, OH - Oddbody’s

22 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot Ballroom

24 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub Concert Hall

25 - Indianapolis, IN - The Emerson Theater

27 - Arlington Heights, IL - House Of Music & Ent.

28 - Sauget, IL - Pop's Concert Venue