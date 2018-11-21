PHIL ANSELMO On Performing PANTERA Classics On Current Tour - "The Sheer Joy That I See Pouring Out Of People When We Play Those Songs, It Takes Me Aback"

Former Pantera frontman Phil Anselmo and his band, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, have been playing Pantera classics on their latest run of live dates, and Anselmo recenty spoke with Rock 100.5 The KATT about his decision to do so, saying "the love I see from people, the sheer joy that I see pouring out of people when we play those songs, it makes me… I don't wanna say 'choke up,' really, but it takes me aback. And sometimes I have to sit for a second and just accept that it is that way. It's emotional for people; it's big. It's blinding sometimes. It's crazy."

Anselmo and his band performed a full set of Pantera classics at their concert on Friday, November 16th at The Viper Room in West Hollywood, California. Fan-filmed video is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Use My Third Arm"

"Mouth for War"

"Becoming"

"Walk"

"Death Rattle"

"I'm Broken" (with Shawn Knight)

"This Love"

"Fucking Hostile"

"Hellbound"

"Domination / Hollow"

"A New Level"