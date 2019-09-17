PHIL ANSELMO On Possible PANTERA Tribute Tour With REX BROWN Featuring ZAKK WYLDE - "If Everything Was Lined Up I Would Do It, Sure..."

Prior to the Philip H. Aselmo & The Illegals show at Teatro Coliseo in Chile, HumoNegro had the opportunity to speak with Anselmo about playing Pantera songs on stage, the details of his project En Minor, the possibility of working with Zakk Wylde on the often talked about Pantera tribute tour with Rex Brown, and his deep admiration for Slayer.

On a possible Pantera tribute tour with Zakk Wylde:

"We spoke about it maybe one time. And I think everybody - everybody - is… I guess they're like me. Keep an open mind about it. We'll see. But I know from all the hard work with The Illegals here, to make those songs right, all of us, we would have to take time off and really practice together and get everything perfect. So it's a lot of work, and I'm doing a lot of bands right now. If everything was lined up, I would do it, sure. Fuck yeah! Why not?"

Earlier this year, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals hit the stage at Teatro Flores in Buenos Aires, Argentina and treated fans to a cover of the Pantera classic “Walk”.