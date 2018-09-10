PHIL ANSELMO Performs PANTERA Medley In Tribute To VINNIE PAUL And DIMEBAG DARRELL; Video

"This goes out to the un-fucking-touchable memory of both Abbott brothers, Vince and Dimebag," said Phil Anselmo before his band, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, launched into a medley of the Pantera songs "Domination" and "Hollow" on Saturday night (September 8th) at Trees in Dallas, TX in tribute to Anselmo's fallen Pantera bandmates Vinnie Paul Abbott and Dimebag Darrell Abbott.

Dimebag Darrell was shot and killed on stage during a performance with Damageplan on December 8th, 2004. Vinnie Paul passed away at his home in Las Vegas on June 22nd, 2018.

Check out fan-filmed video of Anselmo's performance, courtesy of Lance Lyon, below:

Upcoming Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals tour dates:

September

11 - Concourse - Knoxville, TN

12 - The Firmament - Greenville SC

14 - The Capitol Room @ HMAC - Harrisburg, PA

15 - Fete Music Hall - Providence, RI

16 - Mulcahy's - Long Island, NY

18 - Saint Vitus Bar - Brooklyn, NY

20 - Montage Music Hall - Rochester, NY

21 - Piere's - Ft. Wayne, IN

22 - The Blue Note - Harrison, OH

23 - Diamond's - Louisville, KY

25 - Green Bay Distillery - Green Bay, WI

27 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

28 - Berserker Fest @ The Crofoot - Pontiac, MI

29 - Fubar - St. Louis, MO

30 - George's Majestic - Fayetteville, AR