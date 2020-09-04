Phil Anselmo's EN MINOR Release Debut Album; Full Audio Stream Available
September 4, 2020, an hour ago
En Minor, the "depression core" project of Phil Anselmo, have released their debut full-length, When The Cold Truth Has Worn Its Miserable Welcome Out. A full audio stream can be found below.
An experimental and eclectic musical endeavour that finds Anselmo exploring a softer, graver vocal style, En Minor is an honest and deliberate change of pace delivering brooding tales of pain, regret, and sorrow. At once ugly and beautiful, En Minor features the collective talents of Stephen Taylor (Superjoint, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, Wovenhand, 16 Horsepower), Kevin Bond (Superjoint, Christ Inversion, Artimus Pyledriver et al), Jimmy Bower (Eyehategod, Down, Superjoint), Calvin and Joiner Dover (The Dover Brothers), and Steve Bernal (former first cellist in the Temple Symphony Orchestra).
When The Cold Truth Has Worn Its Miserable Welcome Out was recorded and mixed at Anselmo's Nodferatu's Lair Studio on the Northshore outside of New Orleans, Louisiana.
For physical orders head here. For digital orders, go here.
Tracklisting:
"Mausoleums"
"Blue"
"On The Floor"
"Dead Can't Dance"
"Love Needs Love"
"Warm Sharp Bath Sleep"
"Melancholia"
"This Is Not Your Day"
"Black Mass"
"Hats Off"
"Disposable For You"
Album stream:
"Mausoleums" video:
Lineup:
Philip H. Anselmo - vocals, guitars, bass
Kevin Bond - acoustic, electric guitar, bass
Stephen Taylor - guitar
Calvin Dover - keys
Joiner Dover - bass
Steve Bernal - cello
Jimmy Bower - drums
Jose Manuel "Blue" Gonzalez - drums (live)
Paul Webb - guitar (live)
(Photo - JehN.W.A.)