Phil Anselmo's EN MINOR Release New Trailer For Upcoming Debut Album; Video

En Minor, the "depression core" project of Phil Anselmo, will release their debut full-length, When The Cold Truth Has Worn Its Miserable Welcome Out, tomorrow, Friday, September 4. A new trailer, including a message from Anselmo, can be seen below:

An experimental and eclectic musical endeavour that finds Anselmo exploring a softer, graver vocal style, En Minor is an honest and deliberate change of pace delivering brooding tales of pain, regret, and sorrow. At once ugly and beautiful, En Minor features the collective talents of Stephen Taylor (Superjoint, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, Wovenhand, 16 Horsepower), Kevin Bond (Superjoint, Christ Inversion, Artimus Pyledriver et al), Jimmy Bower (Eyehategod, Down, Superjoint), Calvin and Joiner Dover (The Dover Brothers), and Steve Bernal (former first cellist in the Temple Symphony Orchestra).

When The Cold Truth Has Worn Its Miserable Welcome Out was recorded and mixed at Anselmo's Nodferatu's Lair Studio on the Northshore outside of New Orleans, Louisiana and will see release in North America on September 4th via Housecore Records with Season Of Mist handling the release in Europe and Ward Records handling the release in Japan.

For physical pre-orders head here. For digital orders, go here.

Tracklisting:

"Mausoleums"

"Blue"

"On The Floor"

"Dead Can't Dance"

"Love Needs Love"

"Warm Sharp Bath Sleep"

"Melancholia"

"This Is Not Your Day"

"Black Mass"

"Hats Off"

"Disposable For You"

"Mausoleums" video:

"Blue":

Pre-sale announcement video:

Lineup:

Philip H. Anselmo - vocals, guitars, bass

Kevin Bond - acoustic, electric guitar, bass

Stephen Taylor - guitar

Calvin Dover - keys

Joiner Dover - bass

Steve Bernal - cello

Jimmy Bower - drums

Jose Manuel "Blue" Gonzalez - drums (live)

Paul Webb - guitar (live)

(Photo - JehN.W.A.)