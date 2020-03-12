Phil Anselmo's EN MINOR Signs With Season Of Mist

Season Of Mist has announced the signing of En Minor, the new "depression core" project of Philip Anselmo. The band will release their debut full-length via Season Of Mist (in Europe) later this year.

En Minor comment on the signing: "As it pertains to En Minor, I’m happy to announce we are partnering with Season Of Mist in Europe and Ward in Japan. This is excellent, and on behalf of En Minor, I’d like to thank them both."

For a glimpse of what's to come, check out En Minor's music video, which was filmed at Anselmo's home and barn-studio, below: