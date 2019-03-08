PHIL ANSELMO's EN MINOR To Make Live Debut At Psycho Las Vegas 2019

Philip Anselmo's En Minor will make their worldwide live debut at Psycho Las Vegas 2019, taking place August 16th - 18th at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV.

Speaking with DamnationVault.com, Anselmo says, "I will say that the darkest, heaviest, most miserable shit I’ve ever written I have not released and that’s a band called En Minor. I’ve never put it out, man. And I still... I don’t know if I’m getting cold feet or not, man. It’s not party music, it’s not good time music. People are asking me to do gigs with it and shit like that and I just don’t know if it’s going to translate the way people might envision because they haven’t heard the music, it’s so hard for me to explain it. It’s heart-wrenching shit, man. It’s very hard for me to just explain and it’s also very hard for me to... It’s tough because no one’s heard it and I don’t know if people should fuckin’ hear it, man."

He continues: "It is, I guess, the truest, darkest record I’ve ever done in my life and I’m just not sure about it. I’m not sure about it. I think the musicianship is great, I love the band I have surrounding me... I just... When I do a project, I go 1000%. So like, with the last Illegals record, it was a death metal style, death metal flavor of the moment that was really reigning supreme when we were writing the stuff. So that’s where I went with that and stayed true to it stylistically. The same can be said with En Minor."

Read the full interview with Anselmo at DamnationVault.com.