PHIL ANSELMO's SCOUR Perform PANTERA Song At Live Debut

Scour, featuring Philip H. Anselmo (Pantera, Down, Superjoint), John Jarvis (Pig Destroyer), Derek Engemann (Cattle Decapitation), Chase Fraser (Continuum, Animosity, Decrepit Birth), and Jesse Schobel (Strong Intention) made their live debut last night, February 19th at One Eyed Jacks in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Fan-filmed footage of Scour performing Pantera's "Strength Beyond Strength" at One Eyed Jacks can be enjoyed below.

Upcoming Scour dates now include:

June

16 - Hellfest - Clisson, France

Scour's six-track, self-titled debut was mixed by Dave Otero (Cephalic Carnage, Cattle Decapitation, Cobalt, Khemmis) and is out now via Housecore Records on CD and vinyl formats. A full stream can be found below.

Comments Anselmo, "Doing the Scour project was a blast. The track, “Dispatched” was the first one I attacked, as it was the first one sent to me. Lyrically, I leave it to the listener to evaluate, as usual. The way I saw it, the songs were short, and extremely straight-forward, so I didn't want to clutter 'em up with too much. Therefore, I had to pick particular lyrics that seemed provocatively absurd enough, and to perform them as raw as deemed fit. Hope all true extreme music lovers enjoy the stuff as much as I did performing it. A huge cheers to all the awesome collaborators on this project... Much love to all."

Scour tracklisting:

“Dispatched”

“Clot”

“Crooked”

“Codes”

“Tactics”

“Tear Gas”