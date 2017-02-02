PHIL ANSELMO Slams Social Media As "Divisive Bullshit, Which Is Truly Antisocial Media" (Video)

Phil Anselmo (Superjoint, Down, Pantera) spoke with Metal Wani's Chuck Marshall on January 22nd about Superjoint, his upcoming projects and offered his thoughts on social media, calling it "divisive bullshit." Check out the interview below.

Superjoint recently released their Caught Up In The Gears Of Application full-length. Produced by Phil Anselmo and Stephen Berrigan (Down, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, Eyehategod, Haarp, Classhole) and mastered by Scott Hull (Agoraphobic Nosebleed, Pig Destroyer) at Visceral Sounds, Caught Up In The Gears Of Application remains true to Superjoint's original strategy: to spew forth an acrimonious crossover of hardcore punk, metal, and unrelenting, hostile, New Orleans-style angst.

Tracklisting:

“Today And Tomorrow”

“Burning The Blanket”

“Ruin You”

“Caught Up In The Gears Of The Application”

“Sociopathic Herd Delusion”

“Circling The Drain”

“Clickbait”

“Asshole”

“Mutts Bite Too”

“Rigging The Fight”

“Receiving No Answer To The Knock”

Album stream:

Caught Up In The Gears Of Application by Superjoint

“Caught Up In The Gears Of Application” video: