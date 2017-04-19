PHIL ANSELMO Talks Unreleased PANTERA Material - "We Used Almost Everything That We Would Come Up With"

Vocalist Phil Anselmo (Superjoint, Down, Pantera) recently spoke with Capital Chaos TV on a variety of sbjects. Following is an excerpt from the interview.

CC: You have a new Superjoint album or a recent Superjoint album and you have an EP with Bill Mosely, all written within six months is that right?

Phil: "Well, Superjoint record like in all reality is probably two years old and Bill Mosely, that record gotta be over a year old as far as what’s up to date with what I’ve been doing so I guess for the general public it is what it is but for me we’re talking kinda old hat. But, it doesn’t matter and I realize this is the two records that are on the block and that’s all we can dissect, so let’s dissect, if you will."

CC: Is there a new fire burning inside Phil Anselmo?

Phil: "I don’t think there’s ever been a fire when it comes to music; there’s always that little flame whether I’m making music just for myself or you know whether it’s something that I know the public is going to consume so I’m always writing music man I write all kinds of fucking music so you know it’s very common around here."

CC: Is there anything Pantera left to release or has it already come out already?



Phil: "That’s interesting because I did find a track I cannot make heads or tails out of and I know it’s the guys. But, I never did vocals over the top of it and I’m sure back in the day there was good reason for it, it doesn’t really do much, it’s like, riffs back and forth and that’s that, so it must’ve been just a...I guess, a mulling type of idea that had gone on, either we put it to bed or just moved on because truthfully Pantera there really was not that much laying yet, there really wasn’t we used almost everything that we would come up with, I guess."

CC: There’s some people that think musicians should only have opinion to do with music, and if they...



Phil: "Ah well, that’s bullshit you know, like human beings I don’t think a damn person on the planet outta be thought policed - that’s ridiculous - and if you have an opinion on something that's all it is and it’s an opinion...so...doesn’t really bug me all that much. It’s when I guess it seems like if a person has a large following, I guess, it starts and ends there. You know, if you have a large following and then you are speaking politically and you are an actress, actor, musician, whatever and you’re trying to sway your audience, you know it’s ...at the end of the day it’s really up to the individual, you know I’m all about the individual...you know, I’m all about individuality that’s what makes the world go ‘round. Individuality and all the wonderful things within individuality. I don’t like boxes, check marks and groups and all that shit. It’s like, stand your own ground with your own ideas and your own belief system or whatever man, you know, it’s like religion...it’s like...believe what you want but don’t try to convert me, ya know."

Go to this location for the complete interview.

Scour, featuring Anselmo, John Jarvis (Pig Destroyer), Derek Engemann (Cattle Decapitation), Chase Fraser (Continuum, Animosity, Decrepit Birth), and Jesse Schobel (Strong Intention) made their live debut on February 19th at One Eyed Jacks in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Fan-filmed footage of Scour performing Pantera's "Strength Beyond Strength" at One Eyed Jacks can be enjoyed below.